The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, is scheduled to address Parliament today, Monday, March 18, 2024.

This is in connection with the government’s actions to address the ongoing internet disruptions in the country.

The prolonged interruption in internet connectivity, now extending over five days, has sparked widespread frustration among Ghanaians.

Despite the National Communications Authority’s announcement of a five-week timeframe to return to normalcy, Members of Parliament insist the Minister provide clarity on the steps being taken to restore connectivity.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto, stressed the importance of the Minister’s briefing, especially in light of the continual updates from telecommunication service providers.

He stressed the significance of understanding the progress made in addressing the issue, particularly considering the potential national security implications arising from multiple submarine fibre optic cable disruptions in the high seas.

“The Ghana Telecommunication Chamber and the telcos have all issued statements pleading with their subscribers to bear with them. They say that there have been multiple submarine fibre optic cable disruptions in the high seas, and we do not know the extent of the distractions, and this is a national security issue.

“I want to appeal that the Communications Minister come to tell us what the government is doing to help restore normalcy so that we can have access to the internet and our data services.”

ALSO READ:

Bawumia has proven right with his digitization drive – Franklin Cudjoe

Why is Ghana not prepared for a system crash?

Checkout when Ghana will get stable internet