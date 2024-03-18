President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has underscored the importance of appreciating the digitalization agenda of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the face of the disruptions in internet access in Ghana and across some African countries.

In a post published on his Facebook timeline, the President of the renowned think tank wrote this:

“The reported cuts in underground fibre optic cables and the lack of internet access tells how the internet is almost equal to blood” he wrote.

“Surely you appreciate Bawumia’s digitalization drive” he further stated, emphasizing the importance Ghanaians must attach to the digitalization drive of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe admonished Vice President Bawumia’s team to fashion out frameworks that encourage transparency and not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

He also urged the Vice President and his team to bring forth policies that encourage public-private partnerships in the provision of satellite technology for communication as a backup measure for any future interruptions in internet connectivity in the country.

Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Guinea, Nigeria, South Africa and several other countries on the African continent have been hit with disruptions in internet access due to destructions to four major undersea cables supplying internet services to the Mobile Network Operators in these countries.

It is estimated that it will take about four or five weeks to have these disruptions resolved as engineers are being deployed to the site of the destruction to fix the challenges.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is famed for his aggressive drive in the digitalization agenda of the country having succeeded in using it to formalize many sectors of the economy.

He promises to take Ghana to the next level of development using digitalization in job creation, flexibility in doing business, making acquisitions of passports, driver’s licence, accessing healthcare more easier for Ghanaians.

Thanks to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, renewing NHIS membership is seamless. Money can be sent across all networks due to his mobile money interoperability program, electricity can be purchased or topped up through MoMo, and many other achievements in the digitalization industry can also be attributed to him.

With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the driving seat, Ghana’s economic prospects and future will be the envy of its peers on the continent.

