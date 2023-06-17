As government charts ways to digitise institutions, a call has been made to Parliament to adopt same to enhance its work and cut cost.

The Member of Parliament (MP for Okaikwei Central and the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has called on the House of Representatives to digitise its activities to cut down waste.

Mr Boamah made the call on the floor when he said Parliament prints daily voluminous documents but could actually save the cost of printing and same will enhance its proceedings.

The Speaker, parliamentarians, staff and the media will have to be furnished with different documents from reports, order papers, votes and proceedings whereas when it adopts digitisation, it cuts down the huge printing.

The lawmaker’s suggestion was welcomed by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu.

