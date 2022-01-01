North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed appreciation to the management of Asempa FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited after he was ranked the 2021 Best Performing MP.

The rating was done by the most authoritative social, political and current affairs talk show, Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen in recognition of the MP’s hard work in the eighth parliament.

Taking to his social media page, the former Deputy Education Minister stated he was humbled by the recognition.

“It is the impact and legacy of our work that inspires us, however, your genuine feedback and objective appraisal is always a welcome impetus. For God and Ghana,” he wrote.

The lawmaker’s post has generated goodwill and congratulatory messages from fans and followers who have chanced on it.

The team used benchmarks based on tangible projects executed in their constituencies, performance on the floor of Parliament, their visibility in the constituency and social media presence.

Read Mr Ablakwa’s post below: