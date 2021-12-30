Asempa FM, a subsidiary of Multimedia Group Limited [MGL], has been crowned as the Soccer Station of the Year in the radio category at the Soccer Achievers Awards.

The event was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Asempa FM was competing with multiple radio stations but your most authoritative Sports and Political station emerged as the winner.

Speaking after winning the award, head of sports, Enock Warlanyor Wallace lauded the entire sports department for their hard work and dedication.

He, however, entreated them to stay focused and continue to do their best moving forward.

“We as a team are happy for winning this award,” he said.

“It is about hard work. I did not do this alone but the entire sports department. They have done a great job for the station but I entreat them to stay focused and I know we will continue to dominate the airwaves with our sports programmes.

“We say thank you to the management and entire Multimedia family,” he added.

Wallace with the award

The Soccer Achievers Award is a prestigious annual calendar event created for footballers in Ghana and abroad as well as bodies whose efforts over the years have helped sustain interest in the game locally.

The Soccer Achievers Awards aims as recognising, celebrating, and rewarding football achievers.