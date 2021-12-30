Three persons have been arrested in connection with a youth clash at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Two persons have been left in critical condition in a clash involving some Zongo and Asante community members in what was said to be a reprisal attack.

The situation called for an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, to resolve the impasse.

The Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Kwesi Kwakye, confirmed the arrest.

“Currently, three of them are in custody and assisting investigation while the victims have also been visited at the hospital, and they are responding to treatment,” he announced.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwabre East, Opoku Agyemang Bonsu, stated the youth have been advised to learn to solve their own problems through non-violent processes.

The Municipal Security Council has also resolved to roll out strategies to end similar violent clashes within the Municipality.

Meanwhile, Police in the area have also assured to continue to monitor the situation to avert a possible disturbance.