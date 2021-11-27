Residents of Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region have expressed their surprise about how some unidentified persons got away with two coffins in a carpentry shop.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, has some young men complaining that two coffins have been stolen from their shop.

Unclear what the thieves intend to do with the coffins, the tables on which they were placed were captured empty.

One of the men showed where the thieves used as passage. A young man expressed how surprised he was, saying:

“I have lived in Mamponteng Kumerica for a long time and I have not witnessed something like this in my life. These thieves are very serious.”

The video has got many people reacting hilariously with some of them advising him to survey the community to ascertain if there are some upcoming funerals.

According to them, they have never heard of such a development at Mampongteng.

The workers at the shop couldn’t hide their laughter as the whole incident appeared funny to them.