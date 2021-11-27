Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken to social media to taunt the Majority’s decision to walk out of the Chamber when Parliament was in session and readying itself to vote on the 2022 budget statement presented on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In a tweet, the lawmaker suggested that the Majority can organise series of press conferences to make their position known on the rejection of the 2022 budget but the Minority side will be in the Chamber to do the business of the House.

“You can call a 1,000 press conferences and do all the tough posturing. When you finish, we are waiting for you in the Chamber. Enjoy your weekend. Cheers,” he said.

The Majority staged a walkout over a disagreement with the Speaker’s directive to have all non-MPs leave the Chamber.

Earlier, Parliament, through a voice vote, rejected the Finance Minister’s request to have an engagement with the leadership of Parliament over the 2022 budget.

Majority MPs, while vacating the Chamber, protested that the National Democratic Congress chief scribe Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was seated in the public gallery, should as well vacate the chamber.

This infuriated the majority MPs who walked out of Parliament leaving behind the Minority MPs.