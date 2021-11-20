Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has cautioned Lynx Entertainment signees, Kuami Eugene and Kidi, to refrain from entertaining their lookalikes who are steadily garnering numbers on social media.

According to her, it will go a long way to affect their brands because people will start paying mind to the lookalikes than the artistes themselves.

Delay, speaking on the matter, said she has had enough experience in the media space to foresee how the whole lookalike brouhaha will climax, hence the two musicians shouldn’t take it on a silver platter.

Additionally, Delay said it was below the belt for Kuami Eugene to even go ahead to perform with his lookalike on stage because “there is one spot for everybody.”

To go as far as performing with the person on stage, I don’t think it went well for me. I sometimes wonder the kind of advice people give in this industry. There is one spot for everyone.

Don’t invite your lookalike or introduce them to the world. I visited google and people were now after the lookalike not Kuami Eugene himself. Stop cannibalizing yourself in the industry. I have been in the game for long and I am speaking from experience. It will never help you, she said.