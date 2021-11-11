The wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, and Adinkra Pie owner, Barima Osei Mensah, has come and gone.

Dubbed the Royal Wedding, it was indeed a fitting hashtag as the couple married in royalty with Asante culture on display.

There were lots of pomp and pageantry on display in what turned out to be a four-day marriage celebration.

Throughout the ceremony, one thing that stood out was the bride’s high sense of fashion.

She wore more than 10 different outfits over the period and rocked them in style.

Check out photos and videos of all the beautiful outfits and expensive designer shoes she rocked for her wedding.