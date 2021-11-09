The wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, is still top in the trends on social media.

Their wedding, dubbed the Royal Wedding, has been trending due to the lavish display of wealth at the ceremony.

In a new development, it has turned out that a new house was put up for Anita ahead of the wedding.

A new mansion was built for Anita had of her wedding Photo source: @focusnblur, @yakdecor

According to Yak Decor, an interior decoration company that furnished the new house, the new house was built purposely for her wedding.

The decorator shared a video showing the bedroom of the new house. The video showed a beautiful setup worthy of a queen.