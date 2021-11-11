A young man, believed to be in his 30s, has been arrested and handed over to the Damongo police for allegedly defrauding two people of huge sums of monies using the name of the Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Gonja West Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE), Musah Kusubari.

The suspect, identified as Nana Bundana, is said to have taken money from his unsuspecting victims with a promise of securing them jobs into the security services.

He was arrested after one of the victims from Daboya in the North Gonja District, who paid several amounts without any result, reported the case to the police.



The MCE, Mr Kusubari, in an interview with Adom News, said the law must deal with the suspect to serve as deterrent to other people in the region.

Meanwhile, he is currently in police custody with investigations ongoing.