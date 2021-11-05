Rare photos of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, with ace journalists, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr and Kwesi Pratt Jnr have popped up online and Ghanaians are loving them.

The photos saw the trio at a church service clad in white outfits as they pose for the camera.

Mr Baako, who is the Editor-in-Chief at the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, was seated inside the church auditorium with Mr Anas.

In Mr Anas’ photo with Mr Pratt, who is also the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, the two were seated as the latter beams with smiles.

