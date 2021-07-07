Multiple award-winning television show host, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has celebrated ace journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, on his birthday.

The seasoned journalist turned 67 years on Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

The veteran broadcaster, who went to surprise Mr Baako at Peace FM on the Kokrokoo show, described the ace broadcaster as a man of principle who has contributed immensely to her career.

“I was the one who named him uncle Kweku, years ago in 1997 on breakfast show when I used to work at GBC. Since then, he has actually guided me, be there for me. I remember one time, I was going to conduct an interview with one politician and I told him. He told me that when I go, I will be given some cash, I shouldn’t collect it, and true to his words, I didn’t take it and it has helped me and shaped me since. I really appreciate you uncle Kweku,” she said.

She also presented a gift to him to show appreciation.

Then there was the cutting of the birthday cake.

Mr Baako could not help but get on his feet to dance to one of his favourite songs ‘Wogbe Jeke’ by Amandzeba as he celebrates his birthday.

