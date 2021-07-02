Hundreds gathered to witness the second marriage ceremony of Kumawood actress, Portia Asare Boateng.

This follows the collapse of her first marriage to one Rev John Wilberforce Aidoo, which she said she was very unhappy with.

According to the actress, whose marriage ended three years ago, there was no point in staying in the marriage when she was not happy.

Videos, which have gone viral on social media, captured a colourful kente themed ceremony held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Basking in euphoria, the two were spotted in green and peach kente outfit with the actress adorned with beads.

However, details about her husband as at now remain sketchy.

ALSO READ:

Scores of relatives and loved ones, who were beside themselves with joy, also donned colourful shades of kente to share in their day.

Watch the video attached below: