The Ghana Police Service has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot hold its planned “A March for Justice’ demo.

This, according to the police, is because the restrictions imposed by Executive Instrument (E.I) 395 to contain the spread of coronavirus is still in force.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, E.A. Sakyi which added he outfit cannot provide the needed security.

The party’s youth wing is set to embark on a massive demonstration on Tuesday, July, 6, 2021.

The protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by “state-sponsored thuggery and adventurism” by police and military forces.

This follows the death of two persons with four injured in a shooting incident when irate youth of Ejura in the Ashanti Region clashed with the police and military.

The party is demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed.

