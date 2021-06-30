The family of a #FixTheCountry campaigner who died Monday, June 28, 2021, after a mob attack is demanding justice for the deceased relative.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, Tuesday, a brother of the deceased, Zurka Adams charged police authorities in the Ashanti Region to fast-track processes in resolving the murder and bring the culprits to book.

“The arrests have been made but I urge the police to do the right thing,” he said.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The suspects, Ibrahim Issaka alias Anyaas and Fuseini Alhassan were arrested as a result of a joint operation by the Ejura Police, FPU, SWAT Team, and 4BN Regiment in Kumasi. The arrest was effected at about 10:45 pm on Monday upon a tip-off.

The deceased, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed is said to have been attacked on Saturday dawn for asking for a better Ejura through social media activism. He was repeatedly struck on the head with objects until he lost consciousness.

Zurka Adams, who is brother to the deceased believes the murder is in relation to his association with the party. He said his brother had been threatened on various occasions following his involvement in the #FixTheCountry campaign.