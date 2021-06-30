The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to embark on a massive demonstration dubbed ‘A March for Justice’.

The protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by “state-sponsored thuggery and adventurism” by police and military forces.

This comes after two persons were shot dead with four sustaining injuries when riotous youth of Ejura in the Ashanti region clashed with the police and military.

The youth were demanding justice for a slain social media activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed when the incident occurred.

A statement signed by NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, said the protest was also to seek social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.

Below is the full statement: