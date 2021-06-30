Aide to Nigerian Singer Davido, who died in the late hours of Tuesday, June 29, has been laid to rest.

Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Uthman, reportedly died of heart failure at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state.

He was buried according to Islamic rites in Epe, Lagos state, this morning June 30.

In videos making rounds, a convoy is seen leading the hearse conveying his body.

Obama DMW was buried at a place believed to be a backyard of his uncompleted home.

He is survived by a son, Abdul.

Obama DMW is the second closest associate of Davido, who has died in the last year.

In December 2020, Davido’s bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan, also known as, TeeJay died after a battle with an illness.

In October 2017, the famous singer lost three friedns to death in one week.

Meanwhile, Davido who jet out of the country is yet to comment on Obama DMW’s death.

