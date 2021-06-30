The British High Commission in Ghana says it is concerned by the happenings in Ejura that has led to the killings of at least three persons including Social Media activist, Macho Kaaka.

The outfit has therefore advised its nationals to be vigilant and avoid large public gatherings.

The High Commission sent out the message in a tweet to condemn the action and also commiserate with the affected families.

“We are concerned about reports of violence and saddened by the news of deaths in Ejura. Our thoughts are with the families and community at this time,” the tweet read.

“British Nationals remain vigilant, avoid any large public gatherings and demonstrations, monitor local media for up-to-date information, and follow the advice of local authorities,” the outfit urged.

The message of caution follows a joint military-police clash with youth of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, which led to the deaths of two persons.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Abdul Nasiru Yussif and Muntala Mohammed, aged 25.

They were shot when some youth took to the streets to demand justice over the death of a resident and social activist, Macho Kaaka.

RELATED:

Read the tweets below: