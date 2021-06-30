Former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has shockingly revealed how he was forced to stop supporting Asante Kotoko.

Prior to the matchday 31, Super Clash fixture between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, politicians, celebrities and dignitaries were seen on social media declaring their affiliations.

Recounting how he was forced to stop supporting the club, Dr Okoe Boye revealed that after Kotoko lost to Hearts of Oak in the 2004 Caf Confederations Cup in Kumasi, he was left in great pain.

“I was a staunch Asante Kotoko fan but when the team lost to Hearts of Oak in the 2004 Caf Confederations Cup in Kumasi, I was left in pain and decided not to support the team again,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I could not do anything that day because it was a shocking result to me.

“I loved Kotoko with all my heart but after that defeat, I did not know what happened.”

He also revealed that even though he supports the Porcupine Warriors, sometimes, he chooses to wear the Hearts of Oak jersey.

“I still support Asante Kotoko despite whatever has happened but I am most at times seen in Hearts of Oak jersey due to what happened.”

Asked if he was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to witness the Super Clash, Dr Okoe-Boye said, “I was not able to show up at the stadium but with what I have been told, I think Hearts of Oak deserves to win,” he added.