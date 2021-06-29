The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the clash at Ejura which has left two dead and four others injured.

According to a statement from the police, one of the injured has been identified as a military lieutenant.

The military who were deployed to the town to ensure calm, are reported to have fired directly into the crowd who wielded placards on the street.

But, a statement signed by the PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said preliminary investigation shows some irate youth blocked the Ejura main road around 9:30 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

This, according to the police followed the burial of social activist, Ibrahim Kaaka at the Mempeasem cemetery.

“The police moved in with a military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged at them with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones,” parts of the statement read.

A situation the police say forced the security personnel to fire shots to disperse the irate group who refused to retreat but massed up in corners.

The police narrative comes at the time visuals making the round on social and traditional media show a retreating crowd being fired into by the military reinforcement.

Meanwhile, they have assured calm has been restored to the area amid reinforcement.

Read the full statement below: