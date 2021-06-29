Actress and key convener for the #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo says it’s about time she starts suing people.

She was reacting to series of allegations made by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, against her.

According to her, Abronye DC’s recent allegation he made on Wontumi TV about her proves she has to start suing people for defamation of character.

The NPP politician alleged that Efia Odo is a National Democratic Member (NDC) and on the payroll of the party.

He added that she has been given a house and some undisclosed amount of money to support the opposition party through the #FixTheCountry initiative.

But, denying the allegations, Efia Odo said she will start suing people who tell lies about her on national television.

Check out her tweet below: