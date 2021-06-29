The Suhum Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced a final year student of Suhum Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec), Abdulai Fuseni, 21, to two years in prison for threatening to kill a teacher in the school.

The convict pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to kill his teacher and was found guilty and convicted to two years imprisonment.

The Teacher, Foster Odei Ansong, as gathered, met the student in town somewhere in June 2021, and questioned him on why he is refusing to attend classes.

The convicted student with the nickname ‘Junior Sticker’, after the encounter with the teacher, made a video of about 26 seconds recording himself holding a brand new machete in an angry mood warning and threatening to slash the throat of the teacher when he storms the school the next Monday.

“Heerh, tell Foster (the teacher) that Monday I will come to school, I learnt he is looking for me. Why? Have I stolen anything or what?, me Junior Sticker, by you have seen the machete I will slash his throat like how they slash the idols. Forking guy, I don’t know whether he is 39 or 40,” the student said in a local dialect while holding the machete topless.

He reportedly sent out the video which went viral and got to the attention of the teacher who then informed the school authorities and the matter was reported to the Police.

The student was arrested during class hours the following week and was paraded before the court after his caution statement was taken and he admitted to the offence.

About this development, DGN Online has gathered some of the male students in the school are having issues with the teachers due to their misconduct and end up fighting with the teachers when they are caught and punished.