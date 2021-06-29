Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejura-Sekyedumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region has condemned an attack on agitated youth in the area, by military personnel, which has resulted in the death of two persons and left four others severely injured.

“We don’t fire live bullets into a crowd,” he said. “There’s a situation at hand, we don’t have to create another situation to add up,” he added.

“We are grappling with the death of Kaaka, why go and add up? This is uncalled for. I condemn the actions of the Military personnel. They should act professionally,” he further noted.

He called on authorities in charge, to call the Military personnel to order.

The victims were part of a youth group demanding justice for the deceased #FixTheCountry campaigner, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, who died on Monday, June 28, after a mob attack.

The clash between the Military personnel and the youth resulted in the new casualties. The soldiers fired live bullets into the protesting crowd.

Also, he appealed to the youth to exercise the highest form of restraint during their protests.

“Much as I’m talking to the military, I’ll like to urge the youth that everybody should exercise restriction. And once the culprits have been arrested, they should leave the rest to the authorities to handle,” he said.