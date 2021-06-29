Two persons have been confirmed dead with four severely injured and on admission at the Ejura Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

This follows a clash between the irate youth of the town and military personnel during a protest in the town.

The military, who were deployed to the town to ensure calm, are reported to have fired directly into the crowd who wielded placards on the street.

The Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Mensah, confirmed the two deaths in an interview with JoyNews.

According to him, one of them was brought-in-dead while the other died about 10 minutes after being rushed to the facility.

Dr Mensah explained he suffered a gunshot directly in the chest, causing him to bleed profusely.

He, however, assured they were doing their best to manage the situation, adding that others also collapsed upon receiving the news.

The youth had taken to the streets to protest the death of social media activist, Anyars Ibrahim, aka Kaaka Macho.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Abdul Nasiru Yussif and Muntala Mohammed aged 25

The Krontine of Ejura has expressed disappointment as he condemns the action of the military.

He bemoaned why a team deployed to ensure calm in the community will act in such a chaotic manner towards the people.

“It is a chaotic scene and very unfortunate. They are trying to avenge the death of their own and now we have multiple deaths with others seriously injured and I feel very sad,” he said.

Meanwhile, scores of residents, amid tears, have trooped to the hospital premises to check on the condition of their relatives.