Eight Members of Parliament (MPs) were captured in fervent prayers ahead of the introduction of a Private Members’ Bill to criminalise LGBTQI+ and its related activities in Ghana.

The MPs have sponsored a bi-partisan Private Members Bill to proscribe and criminalise the advocacy and practice of homosexuality.

The MPs were Samuel Nartey George, Ningo-Prampram MP; Emmanuel Bedzrah, Ho West MP; Della Adjoa Sowah, Kpando MP; John Ntim Fordjour, Assin South MP and Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Tamale North MP.

Some members of the coalition against LGBTQI+

The rest were Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Krachi West MP; Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, La Dadekotopon MP and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, South Dayi, MP.



The eight-member coalition presented a private members’ bill to the Speaker to criminalise activities of such persons in Ghana at an event held at the Speaker’s lobby.





Present at the event on Tuesday morning was the President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, who said the MPs will ensure smooth passage of the bill to get rid of the practices.

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Mr George reiterated the bill seeks to criminalise funding of activities of LGBTQI, promotion and any form of advert in the media.

“It will also provide Medical and Psychological help to persons seeking to quit the act

and also ban LGBTGI couples from adopting children in Ghana,” he said.

Mr George stressed the Coalition of MPs against LGBTQ+ will not kowtow to threats from forces seeking to promote activities of the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana.

The immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof Opoku Oyinah, on behalf of coalition of religious groups, called for the immediate passage of the bill into law.

Watch the video attached: