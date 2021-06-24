Management of Ola Girls Senior High School in Ho in the Volta Region has revealed that elements of LGBTQ+ have infiltrated the student population.

They explained that unidentified persons are using some students as proxies to recruit other students into the LGBTQ+ community.

Headmistress of the school, Regina Coffie, speaking at a PTA meeting over the weekend, indicated that rainbow-colored scarfs and other paraphernalia linked with the LGBTQ+ community, have been retrieved from some students.

“There is one in final year who was exposed to someone working with the Army in Takoradi. The person is a lesbian, we have big people who are out there looking for girls.

“We got this information through juniors who were bold enough so, at the Guidance and Counselling Department, we are doing a lot.”

She, therefore, called on parents and guardians who have children in the Senior High Schools to be vigilant, especially when the students are home, on break.

“They also try to lure others so what I am saying is, even when they complete and come back home, or even if they are in school and come back on holiday, please keep your eyes on them,” she advised.

“We are trying our best so please parents, you must also try to support us,” she stressed.

JoyNews’ sources in the school revealed that at least two students have been de-boardinised in this academic year alone, over the matter.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured that urgent actions are being taken to pass a stringent law to nib the activities of LGBTQI+ and other groups in the bud in Ghana.

He was responding to a petition sent by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region, who appealed to Parliament to amend the country’s human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+.