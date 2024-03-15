Gospel musician, MOG Music, has revisited his earlier claim that he stands with the Bible when it comes to issues of homosexuality.

This comes after he publicly announced in a video that surfaced on the internet that he does not want to take sides in deliberating issues surrounding the Bill.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he said his position on the bill is stipulated by the disciplines and rules of the Bible.

“My stands are very clear on this thing. I stand where the scripture stands. I made this statement before which is 3 years ago and I am still by it. It is not about MOG protecting his brand over the gospel, but my stand is very clear”, he said on Hitz FM.

According to him, some people are too ignorant and quick to share information without fact-checking.

He explained the incident that led to his decision and according to him, he sees nothing wrong with what he said. “There is nothing wrong with what I said. It is just that people are refusing to research. This is a generation that does not need research, and it is very bad.”

He also added that his response was not to sound political, hence, his statement, “I don’t want to take sides on the particular one”.

“If I speak about the bill, it is either I am publicising for NPP or NDC. This is because I didn’t want it to affect my brand. The moment I side for or against, one session of the political party will go against me and I don’t like that,” he said.

“I have a friend whose political affiliations have affected the brand negatively”, he added.

He, however, cautioned individuals to be careful about the people and issues they talk about if they have not done proper research on them.

“If you listen to rumours and you make judgements that I don’t have God, then you don’t know me. If you do that, then it means you don’t read and research”.

MOG Music is currently promoting his forthcoming concert New Wine Concert.

