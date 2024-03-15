JoyNews investigations have revealed how one of the senior high school heads resorted to treating weevil-infested bags of maize supplied by the Free SHS secretariat with neem leaves to enable the school to feed the students.

Here are excerpts from the latest hotline documentary ‘Empty Plates – The Free SHS Promise’, by JoyNews’ Kwetey Nartey.

‘Empty Plates – the Free SHS Promise’ will be airing on Monday, March 18 on JOY FM Super Morning Show at 8:30a.m. and JOYNEWS channel at 8:30p.m.

