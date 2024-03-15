New Patriotic Party (NPP) founding member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of not being honest.

This according to him was right from the onset of Akufo-Addo’s administration in 2017, stating he warned Ghanaians against voting for him.

“If a leader is not honest with his people, they fall into such traps. This government has not been honest with the people of this country from day one right from when he was being sworn in. His speech should have alarmed us even though I have warned Ghanaians days before that we should vote him in,” he stated.

In an interview prior to the December 7 2016 election, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe forewarned that Ghanaians will learn a very bitter lesson in leadership in an unlikely event that Akufo-Addo is elected President.

In his view, Ghanaians needed someone who was peaceful, adding he doesn’t think Akufo-Addo has what it takes to unify the NPP for instance.

Convinced Akufo-Addo wouldn’t win the election, he declared he will vote for then President John Mahama who was seeking re-election.

In an interview with Joy News, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe felt vindicated by the current state of the nation, citing the recent power outages.

“I at times feel so sad when I look at certain issues facing this country. Dishonesty is one of the thing destroying this nation. Leaders not being honest with the people they are leading.

“Dumsor didn’t start today but from the time of Rawlings, it got worse under John Kufour. With the promises that the NPP gave, the government must ensure citizens have the power,” he told Benjamin Akakpo.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video above for the full interview: