Founding Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says President Akufo-Addo has superintend the most corrupt regime in Ghana’s history.

According to him, contrary to pledges by the President of eliminating the canker during his campaign period, his administration has rather left much to be desired since taken over power in 2017.

The veteran politician said this during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

“We promised the people of this country that we shall stop it. He’s been now the worst in the history of this country,” he explained.

Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe insisted that, Nana Akufo-Addo has “failed totally in the fight against corruption.”

During the interview, he also touched on the prospects of NPP flagbearer and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s fortunes in the party.

According to him, Dr Bawumia would not have secure the flagbearer post without President Akufo-Addo’s monetary intervention.

“But for the backing of Akufo-Addo with money, Bawumia couldn’t have won the position,” he said.

On the back of this, he believes the Vice President has a daunting task ahead as he is currently “in the wrong terrain.”

He does not believe Dr Bawumia has the backing of a majority of the party members.

