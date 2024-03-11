Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has vehemently criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for its failure to fulfill its promise of transforming Ghana within 18 months of assuming office.

Speaking during a debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Monday, March 11, Dr. Ato Forson voiced his discontent with the government’s performance.

He said the current administration would be remembered as the least successful in Ghana’s history.

“Never in the history of Ghana was a government so hyped up, with massive goodwill and huge fiscal space enough to transform our country as this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. Yet, this government and the NPP have gone down as the worst-performing government in the history of Ghana!

“Mr Speaker, I can say without any doubt that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia who promised to transform Ghana within 18 months have been a monumental failure. They promised heaven but delivered hell! Mr Speaker, deep down in the hearts of members of the NPP, including my colleagues on the opposite side, they accept that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has been an unmitigated disaster,” he said.

He condemned the government for the turmoil it has instigated, stressing that the nation’s economic reality starkly contrasts with the optimistic picture painted by the President during the SONA.

“Each time President Akufo-Addo gets the opportunity to tell the people of Ghana about how he and his government got us into this mess, he chooses to bury his head in the sand, like the proverbial ostrich. President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia pretend not to see the mess that they have created. They still live in a bubble of denial over the true state of Ghana today.

“Hon. Speaker, Parliament remains a House of record, and the record must reflect nothing but the true state of our nation. Our reality today stands in sharp contrast with the glossy picture the President depicted to the people of Ghana,” the minority leader stated.

