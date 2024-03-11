The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma says it is disheartening that successive governments have failed to fulfill their promises to the Ghanaian youth.

She says even after 67 years, Ghana still lacks economic independence, and there is little evidence to demonstrate the benefits of our dependence.

Speaking on JoyNews on March 11, Mrs Kumankuma pointed out that Kwame Nkrumah promised Ghana economic independence and was actively working towards that goal until his overthrow.

“Yes, we are entitled. Nobody should take our liberty from us. Going for independence is not something that we have even been clapping for. We sent invaders away, but there was a reason why that group of people or those groups of people then did what they did because enough was enough for them. They wanted to see themselves able to manage and govern themselves so they could have access to quality housing, education, and a better living standard. That is what everybody is looking for, and that is what has evaded the Ghanaian youth,” she said on Monday.

Mrs Kumankuma emphasised that only individuals employed in the public sector enjoy a relatively better standard of living.

She pointed out that the majority of Ghanaians are petty traders who sell essential items such as onions, to make ends meet.

The CPP chairperson noted that, for many Ghanaians, having any form of employment, even if it pays little, is deemed acceptable as long as it enables them to survive.

“The country is only focused on a small percentage in terms of the public sector and a few people. A chunk of the members of this country are on their own. There must be no celebration of independence until we can at least be on the path of economic independence.”

