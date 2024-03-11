An aide to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has cautioned Ghanaians about exploiting the Minister’s death for personal gains.

He urged Ghanaians to refrain from politicizing the matter and spreading baseless rumours regarding the circumstances of his passing.

Mr. Twumasi in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, emphasized that late Dr. John Kumah had been sick since August 2023 and there is no evidence to suggest that he was poisoned.

He further urged everyone to respect the dead and refrain from exploiting for their parochial interest.

“Disregard everything, it’s not true that he was poisoned. We shouldn’t be tolerating that. We have lost a loved one, no one should use that as a means of gaining popularity and politics. We are in grief. He has been sick since August 2023, so there is no proof that he was poisoned,” Mr. Twumasi stated.

