A video in which actor, John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the famed YOLO series was receiving treatment has left many hearts broken.

Drogba, who has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating disease, is seen undergoing medical care in a hospital.

Some effects of the ailment includes poor or loss of vision, irregular eye movement, muscle weakness, difficulty with balance and coordination, stiff muscle and abnormal gait.

In the video, Drogba’s distressing health condition is evident, with visible signs of redness and swelling in his eyes, indicating challenges with his sight.

Additionally, he appears to be experiencing difficulty with his mobility, requiring assistance from a nurse during physiotherapy sessions.

The news of Drogba’s health struggles has deeply affected fans and colleagues, prompting an outpouring of support and concern from the entertainment industry.

Recognizing the financial strain associated with ongoing medical treatment, efforts are underway to raise funds to alleviate the burden on his family.

