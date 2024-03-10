There is a stir in the entertainment industry as Mmebusem, famously known as Ghana Jesus, has taken an unexpected turn towards the clergy.

The actor, renowned for his portrayal of Jesus in Kumawood movies, has transitioned his on-screen role into real life.

In a rather shocking turn of events, a viral photo of his church flyer showcased his ministry and an upcoming event titled the ‘Prophetic Youth Empowerment Summit’.

The summit, held at the Peace Palace Church at Ashaley Botwe in Accra, marks Mmebusem’s foray into pastoral ministry, raising eyebrows and sparking debates among fans and industry stakeholders.

His transformation from actor to pastor has left many puzzled, with questions arising about the motivations behind his sudden career change and if his calling is truly divine.

Meanwhile, his new ministry explains his long break in the film industry to focus on his divine calling.