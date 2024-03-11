Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has disclosed why she chose to marry later in her forties.

According to her, she desired to marry at her own pace and for genuine reasons rather than succumbing to societal pressure. She remained steadfast in her resolve.

In an interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM, she said that although she faced pressure from society to marry early, she turned a deaf ear to those cries.

“Like I always said, I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man of society’s dreams for me, because if anything goes wrong tomorrow, I’ll be the one left to pack up the pieces and not the society. I wanted to be sure that I was marrying for the right reasons and not for the reasons, you know, that stems from societal pressure,” Rita Dominic said.

Rita Dominic believes that she married at the right time and the right person.

It’s been nearly two years since the Nigerian actress tied the knot with her husband, Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Newspaper, Nigeria’s oldest newspaper.

Their traditional wedding was one of the most talked-about events of the week in April 2022.

The event took place in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Many celebrities, including veterans Joke Silva and Hilda Dokubo, Uche Jumbo, Ini Edo, Lydia Forson, Mercy Eke and Nse Ikpe Etim graced the occasion to celebrate Rita and her nuptials.

The couple held their white wedding in a private ceremony at Selby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England, in November 2022.

Reflecting on her marriage, Dominic shared with Lexis Bill that it has been a fulfilling and enjoyable journey.

Revealing how she chose her husband, the actress said “We were friends for a long time, then we found love and dated and then got married.”

