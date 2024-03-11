Ghanaian music sensation Wendy Shay has opened up about her ongoing battle with cyberbullying, revealing that the online harassment has taken a toll on her mental health.

In a candid interview, the “Uber Driver” hitmaker disclosed that she has reached a breaking point and made the difficult decision to stop reading comments on her social media posts.

The barrage of negative remarks, insults, and derogatory messages and death threats directed at her has deeply affected her self-esteem and emotional well-being.

Despite her success in the music industry, Shay has become a frequent target of online trolls and critics who attack her appearance, talent, and personal life.

Despite the hurtful nature of these attacks, she opted not to report them to the police, explaining that they are the price to pay for being in showbiz.

“I don’t read comments anymore, my managers do that for me. They read and give me feedback on any necessary information. Just once in a while, I go through my socials, other than that, it is a conscious effort to block out the trolls. You know people create accounts just to bully me. I don’t report them because it is difficult to track a faceless person and find them”.

In the interview with Hitz FM, Monday, Wendy added that the cyberbullying has not only affected her mental health but has also caused her to miss out on important deals and gigs.

She recounted how she had a potential opportunity with Thriller, but missed out on it as she did not see the direct message on time.

Nonetheless, she remains resilient and determined to overcome the negativity, urging her fans and followers to spread love and kindness instead of hate.



