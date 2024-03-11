The Oti Regional Minister designate, DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd) is proposing the building of smaller prisons in every district to avoid overcrowding.

According to him, having smaller prisons in each district will not only help eliminate overcrowding in the existing facilities but also improve the living conditions for inmates.

Mr. Machator made the proposal during his vetting in Parliament Monday.

He indicated that, as a former Prison officer, having smaller prisons will help the officers easy manage the inmates and allow for more personalized rehabilitation programs for inmates.

The Oti Regional Minister-designate expressed disappointment in the paltry 1.80 pesewas as feeding fee for each prison inmate in the country.

He lamented the lack of adequate funding for the rehabilitation and welfare of prisoners, stating that it is unacceptable for such a small amount to be allocated for their care.

The Oti Regional Minister-designate noted that, investing in the rehabilitation of inmates will ensure a successful reintegration into society upon release.

He called for increased funding and resources to improve the living conditions and support services for prisoners in the country.

