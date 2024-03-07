Father of late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) Dr John Kumah has expressed pain over his untimely death.

Just like every parent, Mr Kumah has said it was his wish for his late son to rather bury him.

However, the ways of man are different from God and things took a complete turn.

The aggrieved father made these comments in an interview with Nhyira FM during a visit to their residence at Ejisu.

“I would have been happy to die first for my son to bury me but that did not happen. Nobody can question God’s power but whether I have money or not, I have to bury my son,” he said.

Despite the pain and grief, Mr Kumah said he was grateful to God for the life of his son and the impact he made while alive.

“His life may have been brief but the testimony and love we are experiencing today show the life he lived. I want all of us to take a cue from my son’s death and live a life filled with love,” he added.

The late Ejisu MP had been unwell for some time and passed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, aged 45.

He was a family man with six children, and married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah.

