Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Dr. John Kumah, has shed light on her husband’s passing, revealing crucial details about his health and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Here are five key insights from her exclusive interview with Asaase Radio:

1. Terminal Illness Diagnosis: Mrs. Kumah clarified that her husband did not die from food poisoning, as speculated by some media outlets and individuals. Instead, she disclosed that Dr. John Kumah had been battling a terminal blood-related disease for nearly a year, a diagnosis made in Germany in August 2023.

2. Call to End Speculation: In a poignant plea, Mrs. Kumah urged those spreading false information about her husband’s death to cease their speculation. She expressed how such baseless claims worsen the pain for her family and the wider community mourning the loss of Dr. Kumah.

3. Concern Over Captain Smart’s Allegations: The widow called for legal action against individuals such as television host Captain Smart, who alleged that her husband was poisoned without providing evidence. She stressed the need for accountability and justice, particularly regarding damaging accusations against the late deputy finance minister.

4. Details of Medical History: Mrs. Kumah provided insights into her husband’s medical journey, noting that none of the doctors involved in his care mentioned poisoning as a cause of his illness. She mentioned that she was closely involved in her husband’s medical processes and possessed all relevant medical reports.

5. Nigel Gaisie’s Prior Knowledge: Mrs. Lilian Kumah disclosed that prophet Nigel Gaisie, who prophesied about the death of a Ghanaian deputy minister in 2024, was aware of her husband’s terminal illness. She accused Gaisie of exploiting this information for his prophecy, leading her family to sever ties with him.

Through these revelations, Mrs. Kumah aims to set the record straight about her husband’s health and demise, seeking closure amidst the grief and mourning following his untimely passing.

