Aide to the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has urged Ghanaians to give the family and authorities time to conduct their investigations into the death of the deputy Finance Minister.

This plea follows a surge of speculation on social media suggesting that the Member of Parliament for Ejisu may have been deliberately poisoned due to political ambitions.

However, Mr. Twumasi in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday underscored the need to await the official autopsy report to know the cause of death.

“I plead that we are given some time on the matter. we want doctors to do the postmortem. We have things to say, but we need to wait for the official medical findings.If he was poisoned, we will know” Mr. Twumasi stated.”

Watch video below:

