Spokesperson to late Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah, has recounted his last moments.

In an interview with Joy News, the spokesperson, Bismark Owusu Twumasi, confirmed Dr Kumah was expected to be present at the 67th Independence Day celebration.

Unfortunately, he was not able to attend due to ill health.

Mr Twumasi explained that due to the urgency of the situation, one of his doctors from Accra was contacted and he travelled to Ejisu.

“Medication was administered and the doctor was with him throughout the night,” he said.

Preparations he said began to bring the late Deputy Finance Minister to Accra for further arrangements to be made for medical care in Germany.

“Unfortunately, he was not fit to board a flight so his wife came, the mom and dad were around so we decided to bring an ambulance to take him to Accra.

“His senior brother was also on standby doing everything possible to make sure that he traveled that night,” he said.

Despite the frantic efforts, Dr Kumah’s condition he said deteriorated while they were on their way and had to make a stop at the Suhum Government Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed.

“We received the news about his tragic death. Exactly March 7 was his third year as a first-time MP and the least we expected was this news. The family is yet to come to terms with the death,” he added.

Dr Kumah passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, following a brief illness.

His untimely death has left his constituents, party loyalists and Ghanaians at large in deep sorrow and shock.

