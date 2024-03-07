Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said the death of Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has left him devastated.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who doubles as Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP expressed his grief in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a brief tribute to the late Minister who was also Ejisu MP, the Chief Whip wrote “Rest well, bro… I am devastated.”

Dr Kumah’s unexpected demise on Thursday afternoon came as a shock to Ghanaians.

He is said to have died at Suhum on his way to Accra to be airlifted for medical attention in Germany.

His remains have been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The deceased who was also a lawyer was survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and their six children.

He was 45.

ALSO READ: