Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has reiterated a justification for the demolition of the La General Hospital.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointment Committee for vetting on Thursday, Dr Okoe-Boye stated the facility was a death trap.

As a medical doctor who worked at the hospital, he cited occasions where slabs were falling from the building.

“For La General Hospital, because I worked there, I have a personal experience of some of the discussions that led to demolition. When I was working in La, there were occasions while on the ward, a concrete slab would fall off the building and hit the ground. That structure was a death trap,” he said.

He added an audit of the facility further revealed it was not fit for purpose.

“I personally visited La General Hospital with Mrs Samira Bawumia, during my first term and made a case that there ought to have been some attention to the hospital.

“I’m happy to say that when we met the management of the La General Hospital, they told us that their major concern was that the facility they were working in was not safe for their working environment, and these were the concerns that led to a structural audit. The audit stated emphatically that it was not fit for the service,” he recounted.

The Akufo-Addo led government demolished the La General Hospital which is currently awaiting reconstruction in 2020 due to structural defects.

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2024 budget presented to Parliament, announced that contractors have started work on the site.

Subsequently, President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) pledged commitment to complete the hospital, stating an alternative funding has been secured.

Meanwhile, Dr Okoe-Boye has assured, “I’m going to work with the people of La and the neighbours to ensure the full completion of the hospital.”

