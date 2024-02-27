President Akufo-Addo has announced that the government has secured an alternative funding source for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital project.

He made this known during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo said this project, which has garnered significant public interest, will undergo a substantial transformation thanks to the newly secured funding.

The hospital is slated to be reconstructed and equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, marking a significant upgrade in healthcare services.

This development underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services throughout the nation.

In conjunction with the Agenda 111 projects, which prioritize the construction and redevelopment of multiple hospitals, the President noted that healthcare delivery in Ghana is poised for substantial improvement.

