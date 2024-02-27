The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says he faced a dilemma when the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, contested in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s presidential primaries.

This according to him is because the outspoken MP is a dear friend.

Mr Afenyo-Markin disclosed that initially, both he and Kennedy Agyapong were in support of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy.

However, Mr. Agyapong’s decision to contest against the Vice President created a challenging situation since he could not openly advocate for him.

In an interview with Citi TV on Monday, February 26, Mr Afenyo-Markin explained that rather than campaigning for Mr Agyapong, he chose to act as a mediator during the presidential primaries.

This he said helped to preserve their friendship and avoid creating rifts.

“It was a very difficult moment for me. You see, Ken [Agyapong] and I were all supporting Bawumia. Both of us were on Team Bawumia and then Ken out of the blue, he informed me that ‘Alex, I want to contest’. I said ‘okay’ but as it is, I’m a Freemason and a Catholic.

“I know how to respect friendship, and if you have given your word to a brother [Bawumia], you have to keep it. So I told him that our friendship would remain but it will be difficult for me to be seen to be out there doing this or that. However, I would want to play the role of resolving issues and being there.

“He understood where I was coming from.”

The Effutu MP recounted how Mr. Agyapong came to his aid by revitalizing his struggling business when no one else offered assistance.

“This is a bosom friend. At the time that I was going through crisis in Parliament, positions had been shared and nobody considered Afenyo-Markin, he called me at midnight to his house, and we talked business.

“He said ‘Alex, I want to give you capital to revive your business’. He gave me the capital to revive my business, and do I turn round to betray him, No. I can’t do that.

“Neither can I support him too, openly. No, I couldn’t have. My situation made it difficult for me to openly support him. He put us in a very difficult situation,” he said.

