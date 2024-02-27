The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today received a formal communication from its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, regarding the nomination of his running mate.

This is in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

In response to this communication, the party’s Council of Elders will meet at 11:00 on Thursday, March 07, 2024, to deliberate on this significant matter.

Subsequently, the National Executive Committee will meet at 14:00 on the same day to further consider the nomination.

The venue and logistical details for these meetings will be communicated directly to all participants in due course.

The NDC said they are confident that the running mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.

Below is the full statement

