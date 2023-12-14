A pro-youth group of the National Democratic Congress christened, Volta and Oti Youth Group has urged the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to consider picking, Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, an ICT and energy expert as his running mate.

The group believes that Mr. Tamakloe is the best candidate to help the NDC win the 2024 general election and lead Ghana out of the ‘economic ditch’ since he has in-depth knowledge of sectors that play pivotal roles in the development of the country.

Addressing the press in Kpando, the Convenor of the Group, John Amenuvor asserted that the NDC selecting its running mate from the Ashanti Region or repeating a running mate would be detrimental to the party’s electoral fortunes.

